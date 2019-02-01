Buy Cholamandalam Inv and Fin; target of Rs 1525: Motilal Oswal

Motilal Oswal's research report on Cholamandalam Inv and Fin

Cholamandalam Investment and Finance (CIFC) reported 3QFY19 PAT of INR3.04b (+39% YoY), largely in line with our estimate. This was driven by a stable sequential NIM and cost control. Disbursements grew at a steady pace of 13% YoY to INR76.5b. VF disbursements grew by 11% YoY, largely driven by LCV (+11% YoY) and 3W&SCV (+67% YoY). HE disbursements picked up to 19% YoY. Overall, AUM growth remained robust at 29% YoY. Spreads remained stable on a YoY basis, while increasing on a sequential basis by 20bp to 6.7%. This was driven by higher share of LCVs and used vehicles and lower share of HCVs in the product mix, which led to yield expansion of 50bp QoQ. However, cost of funds increased 40bp QoQ.

Outlook

We maintain our FY19/20E EPS estimates with a target price of INR1,525 (2.8x Dec 2020E BVPS). Maintain Buy.

