App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
BUDGET 2019

Presented by:

Associate Sponsors:

Sector Sponsors:

Select Language
Subscription
Specials
Presents Budget 2019

Associate Sponsor

Union Budget 2019
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessEarnings
Last Updated : Feb 01, 2019 04:14 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Buy Cholamandalam Inv and Fin; target of Rs 1525: Motilal Oswal

Motilal Oswal is bullish on Cholamandalam Inv and Fin has recommended buy rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 1525 in its research report dated January 31, 2019.

Broker Research @moneycontrolcom
Whatsapp
 
 
live
  • bselive
  • nselive
Volume
Todays L/H
More

Motilal Oswal's research report on Cholamandalam Inv and Fin


Cholamandalam Investment and Finance (CIFC) reported 3QFY19 PAT of INR3.04b (+39% YoY), largely in line with our estimate. This was driven by a stable sequential NIM and cost control. Disbursements grew at a steady pace of 13% YoY to INR76.5b. VF disbursements grew by 11% YoY, largely driven by LCV (+11% YoY) and 3W&SCV (+67% YoY). HE disbursements picked up to 19% YoY. Overall, AUM growth remained robust at 29% YoY. Spreads remained stable on a YoY basis, while increasing on a sequential basis by 20bp to 6.7%. This was driven by higher share of LCVs and used vehicles and lower share of HCVs in the product mix, which led to yield expansion of 50bp QoQ. However, cost of funds increased 40bp QoQ.


Outlook


We maintain our FY19/20E EPS estimates with a target price of INR1,525 (2.8x Dec 2020E BVPS). Maintain Buy.


For all recommendations report, click here


Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

Read More
First Published on Feb 1, 2019 04:14 pm

tags #Buy #Cholamandalam Inv and Fin #Motilal Oswal #Recommendations

most popular

10 high-conviction bets that could give 13-100% return in a year

10 high-conviction bets that could give 13-100% return in a year

Modi government report card: Here's how economy fared under the PM

Modi government report card: Here's how economy fared under the PM

Wipro, HDFC Bank among top 11 picks by brokerages with up to 60% upside

Wipro, HDFC Bank among top 11 picks by brokerages with up to 60% upside

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
PCI DSS Compliant
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18.com | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive | Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.