Buy Can Fin Homes; target of Rs 712: Sharekhan

For Q3FY2022, Can Fin Homes Limited (CHFL) reported PAT of Rs. 116 crore versus our expectation of Rs.126 crore. PAT declined by ~12% y-o-y and ~6% q-o-q, primarily on account of higher provisions. Provisions stood at Rs. 16 crore in Q3FY2022 versus Rs. 2 crore in Q3FY2021. Net interest income (NII) fell by 2% y-o-y and increased by 7% q-o-q. However, disbursements surged by 123% y-o-y and 12% q-o-q to Rs. 2,472 crore. Assets under management (AUM) stood at Rs. 25,091 crore, up 20% y-o-y and 6% q-o-q. There was marginal increase (up 19 bps q-o-q) in the proportion of the salaried and professionals (SAP) customer mix. The product mix was largely steady with 90% comprising home loans. Opex rose sharply by 17% y-o-y and 18% q-o-q. Reported GNPA and NNPA stood at 0.71% (down 8 bps q-o-q) and 0.39% (down 9 bps q-o-q). Credit cost stood at Rs. 16 crore in Q3FY2022 versus Rs. 2 crore in Q3FY2021.

Outlook

At the CMP, it trades at 2.7x/2.3x itsFY2022E and FY2023E P/BV. The company is one of the favourite plays in the housing segment with better asset quality and superior underwriting practices. The company continues to maintain better asset quality with GNPA ratio at 0.7% as of December 2021 and has demonstrated its resilience in turbulent times. CFHL enjoys strong parentage and superior credit rating, which enables it raise funds at lower costs. With its ability to leverage its balance sheet, we expect the company to deliver RoE of 17-18% over FY2022E to FY2024E. Hence, we maintain our Buy rating on CFHL with an unchanged price target (PT) of Rs. 712.

