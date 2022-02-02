MARKET NEWS

    Buy Britannia Industries; target of Rs 4,050: Emkay

    Emkay is bullish on Britannia Industries has recommended buy on the stock with a revised price target (PT) of Rs. 4,050 in its research report dated January 31, 2022.

    Broker Research
    February 02, 2022 / 10:30 AM IST
    Britannia Industries

    Britannia Industries


    Q3 sales grew by 13% to Rs35.7bn, exceeding our expectations by 5%, led by 5% volume growth and price increases. EBITDA/PAT declined 12%/18%, in line with estimates, due to a 520bps gross margin impact arising from higher input cost pressures. BRIT outperformed peers in Q3 with stronger growth, driven by distribution expansion in the rural/Hindi belt and positive response to its activations and new launches. Market share gains continued. Its plans to expand adjacencies should see a bigger thrust, going forward.


    Outlook


    Despite pricing actions, margin pressure prevailed due to a higher-than-expected rise in input prices. Further price increases in Q4 and accelerated cost savings should gradually improve margins in the coming quarters. We forecast a 190bps margin gain in FY23-24. The strong topline performance with healthy volumes despite grammage cuts is a positive and can drive upsides. Retain Buy with an unchanged TP of Rs 4,050, rolling forward to Mar’24E EPS and marginally reducing the target multiple to 44x factoring higher COE.


    For all recommendations report, click here


    Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

    Broker Research
    Tags: #Britannia Industries #Buy #Emkay #Recommendations
    first published: Feb 2, 2022 10:30 am
    Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.