Buy Bosch; target of Rs 21,199: Sharekhan

Bosch Limited (Bosch) reported lower-than-expected Q3FY2022 results, marred by lower operating performance. Net revenue grew by 2.6% y-o-y and 6.5% q-o-q to Rs 3,109 crore in Q3FY2022. The increase can largely be attributed to growth in the aftermarket business, given that overall automotive market production in India (excluding 2W) declined by 12%. EBITDA margin contracted 80 bps q-o-q at 11.5% in Q3FY2022, led by increased staff costs and other expenses. PAT margin stood at 7.6%, while adjusted EPS for the quarter stood at Rs. 79.7. Management is cautiously positive and expects growth across segments. We expect Bosch to witness a significant increase in content per vehicle with advent of BS-VI emission norms as vehicles require significant changes in combustion, powertrain systems, and exhaust gas treatment. Content per vehicle is expected to be further driven by improving safety features and conveniences. Supply of fuel injection systems to two-wheeler players would be an incremental growth opportunity.

Outlook

Management is cautiously positive on the demand scenario, expecting it on the path of recovery. We expect the company to be a key beneficiary of revival in automotive demand, driven by pent-up offtake and normalisation of economic activities. Bosch is a strong technological company with a robust balance sheet, zero debt, and healthy return ratios. The company’s strong brand positioning, focus on technology, and electrification of vehicles enable high growth visibility. The company’s order book of Rs. 18,500 crore for BS-VI grade products is likely to be executed in the next 5-6 years, which provides healthy growth visibility. We expect Bosch’s earnings to report a 22.5% CAGR during FY2021-FY2023E, driven by a 19.8% revenue CAGR and a 470 bps rise in EBITDA margin expansion to 16.6% in FY2023E from 11.9% in FY2021. The stock is trading at P/E of 30.2x and EV/EBITDA of 18.1x its FY2023E estimates, which is trading close to the higher end of its long-term average multiples. The stock’s premium valuation is justified given the strong pedigree of its parent company and superior technological capability. We retain Buy on Bosch with an unchanged price target (PT) of Rs. 21,199, factoring recovery in automotive demand across segments and improving content per vehicle.

At 14:34 hrs Bosch was quoting at Rs 16,280.00, down Rs 347.70, or 2.09 percent.

It has touched an intraday high of Rs 16,580.00 and an intraday low of Rs 16,249.50.

It was trading with volumes of 524 shares, compared to its thirty day average of 1,570 shares, a decrease of -66.63 percent.

In the previous trading session, the share closed up 2.50 percent or Rs 405.70 at Rs 16,627.70.

The share touched its 52-week high Rs 19,244.50 and 52-week low Rs 13,227.40 on 10 November, 2021 and 03 May, 2021, respectively.

Currently, it is trading 15.4 percent below its 52-week high and 23.08 percent above its 52-week low.

Market capitalisation stands at Rs 48,015.65 crore.

Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

