MARKET NEWS

English
Specials
    Upgrade

    Presenting Partner

    Life Insurance Corporation of India

    Moneycontrol

    Budget 2022

    Associate Partners:

    • Kotak Mutual Fund
    • Pharmeasy
    • Indiabulls
    • State Bank of India
    • CoinSwitch Kuber

    Presenting Partner

    Life Insurance Corporation of India

    Moneycontrol

    Budget 2022

    Technology Partner

    Dell Technologies

    Associate Partners

    Kotak Mutual Fund
    Pharmeasy
    Indiabulls
    State Bank of India
    CoinSwitch Kuber
    Register Now!“Unlock Credit” with CredAvenue.Pre-Budget discussion on “Solving the enterprise lending and borrowing puzzle in Budget 2022” 29th January at 3pm
    you are here: HomeNewsBusinessEarnings

    Buy Birlasoft; target of Rs 580: Sharekhan

    Sharekhan is bullish on Birlasoft has recommended buy on the stock with a revised price target (PT) of Rs. 580 in its research report dated January 27, 2022.

    Broker Research
    January 28, 2022 / 10:24 PM IST
    Birlasoft | Representative Image.

    Birlasoft | Representative Image.


    Birlasoft Limited (Birlasoft) reported yet another quarter of strong revenue growth led by robust growth in manufacturing and energy & utilities (E&U) verticals, a pick-up in enterprise solutions and continued client mining, while EBITDA margin lagged our estimates as backfill attrition drove up expenses. Constant currency (CC) revenue grew by 5% q-o-q in Q3FY22. US Dollar revenues grew by 4.7% q-o-q to $143.4 million, inline with our estimates of $143.5 million. Net new deal TCVs increased by 20% y-o-yfor 9MFY22, while the deal pipeline grew by 50% y-o-y to $1.2 billion. Strong deal intake, robust deal pipeline, good client mining, pickup in enterprises solution revenue and strong demand would help the company to accelerate its revenue growth in FY2023E. The management expects to maintain EBITDA margins with an upward bias in subsequent quarters despite supply-side challenges and investments in strategic areas, aided by healthy operating leverage, pyramid management, higher fixed price contract and operational efficiencies.


    Outlook


    The company’s enterprise solutions business is expected to grow at a faster rate in FY2023E compared to FY2022 on the back of strong demand in enterprise business andhigher spends on legacy modernisation by clients. Further, prices are getting revised on the back COLA adjustments (3-4%) and new demand (5-10%). We forecast that the company would register a 16% and 21% CAGR, respectively, in revenue and earnings over FY2022-FY2024.At CMP, the stock trades at 23x/19x its FY2023E/FY2024E earnings. We remain positive on the stock considering strong net cash position of Rs. 1,135 crore (9% of market capitalisation), strong partnership with hyperscalers, increasing net new deal wins, robust demand from enterprise customers and strong FCF generation. Hence, we maintain a Buy rating on Birlasoft with price target (PT) of Rs. 580.


    For all recommendations report, click here


    Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

    Close

    Related stories

    Read More Read More

    Broker Research
    Tags: #Birlasoft #Buy #Recommendations #Sharekhan
    first published: Jan 28, 2022 10:24 pm
    Sections
    Desktop Version »
    Follow us on
    Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
    Available On
    Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
    ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
    Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
    Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

    Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.