Buy Bharti Airtel; target of Rs 910: Sharekhan

Bharti Airtel (Airtel) reported broadly in-line quarterly performance with our expectations, reflecting a healthy operating performance across its key segments. Q3FY2022 saw steady 4G subscriber addition despite tariff hike in the prepaid segment across packs, softer consolidated capex, reduction in net debt, investments by Google, and market share gains across key portfolios. Consolidated revenue increased by 5.4% q-o-q (up 12.6% y-o-y) to Rs. 29,867 crore, led by better growth in India wireless, home, and Africa. Consolidated EBITDA margin improved by ~47 bps q-o-q to 49.2%, in-line with our estimates, led by a 20-bps q-o-q improvement in operating profit margin (OPM) of India wireless and 104-bps q-o-q improvement in Africa. Average revenue per user (ARPU) of India wireless grew by 5.9% to Rs. 162.5 because of prepaid tariff hike (in November 2021). The early sign of tariff hike is encouraging as the decline in overall subscriber in Q3 was lower compared to the last round of tariff hike across the packs in December 2019. However, moderation of subscriber addition could continue in Q4FY2022, given the impact of SIM consolidation. We believe the company would take another round of tariff hike in the second half of CY2022. The company’s continued investments in its five digital layers such as digital infrastructure, digital experience, digital enterprise, digital banking, and digital services are expected to accelerate its growth going ahead.

Outlook

Airtel is well positioned to drive its revenue growth, given massive investments in digital offerings, market consolidation, new product launches, tariff revision, market share gains across key segments, and relief measures by the government. We believe the tariff increase, improvement in subscriber mix, and strong execution in the non-wireless business are expected to boost the company’s EBITDA at an 18% CAGR over FY2022-FY2024E. At the CMP, the stock is trading at a reasonable valuation of 8x/7x its FY2023E/FY2024E EV/EBITDA. With strategic investments ($1 billion) from Google, rights issue (Rs. 21,000 crore), and healthy operating cash flow generation with tariff hike, we believe Airtel would continue to deleverage its balance sheet going ahead. We continue to prefer Airtel, given healthy free cash flow (FCF) generation, improving subscriber mix, steady EBITDA growth, and strong competitive position. We maintain our Buy recommendation on the stock with a price target (PT) of Rs. 910.

At 14:20 hrs Bharti Airtel was quoting at Rs 714.50, down Rs 9.30, or 1.28 percent.

It has touched an intraday high of Rs 725.20 and an intraday low of Rs 711.15.

It was trading with volumes of 109,825 shares, compared to its thirty day average of 222,696 shares, a decrease of -50.68 percent.

In the previous trading session, the share closed up 0.58 percent or Rs 4.20 at Rs 723.80.

The share touched its 52-week high Rs 781.90 and 52-week low Rs 490.15 on 24 November, 2021 and 25 March, 2021, respectively.

Currently, it is trading 8.62 percent below its 52-week high and 45.77 percent above its 52-week low.

Market capitalisation stands at Rs 399,412.59 crore.

For all recommendations report, click here

Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

Read More