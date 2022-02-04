MARKET NEWS

    Buy Bharat Petroleum Corporation; target of Rs 520: Sharekhan

    Sharekhan is bullish on Bharat Petroleum Corporation has recommended buy on the stock with a revised price target (PT) of Rs. 520 in its research report dated February 02, 2022.

    February 04, 2022 / 11:04 AM IST
    Bharat Petroleum Corporation Limited’s (BPCL) Q3FY22 standalone operating profit of Rs. 4,213 crore (down 2.2% y-o-y) was 21%/18% below our/street estimates of Rs. 5,327 crore/ Rs. 5,124 crore. The sharp miss in operating profit was primarily on the account of a onetime exceptional factor of a massive marketing inventory loss of Rs. 1,423 crore due to cut in excise duty on petrol and diesel. Refining segment performed well with GRMs of $9.7/bbl (up 60.4% q-o-q and above our estimate of $5.8/bbl) supported by a strong recovery in petrol/ diesel crack spreads to $12.9/$12.2 per bbl (versus $9.7/$8.1 per bbl in Q2FY22). Volume performance was good with in-line refinery throughput of 8 mmt (up 11% q-o-q) and a beat in marketing volume at 11.7 mmt (up 12.6% q-o-q). Adjusted PAT at Rs. 2,462 crore (down 19.5% y-o-y; down 8.6% q-o-q) was also 22%/20% below ours/street’s estimate of Rs. 3,163 crore/ Rs. 3,071 crore primarily on weak performance of marketing business.


    Outlook


    BPCL has underperformed OMCs with a 18% decline in its stock price as compared to increase of 17%/6% in IOCL/HPCL stock price in the last six months primarily due to news-flow related to delay in privatisation process. This provides a good entry opportunity to long-term investors given our expectation of strong earnings recovery led by cyclical recovery in GRM and potential valuation re-rating from privatisation (although witnessed significant delays). Hence, we maintain our Buy rating on BPCL with an unchanged PT of Rs. 520. At CMP, the stock trades 9.2x its FY2023E EPS.


    For all recommendations report, click here


    Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

    Tags: #Bharat Petroleum Corporation #Buy #Recommendations #Sharekhan
    first published: Feb 4, 2022 11:04 am
