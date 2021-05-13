MARKET NEWS

English
Specials
MoneycontrolBe a PRO
Limited Period Offer:Be a PRO for 1 month @Rs49/-Multiple payment options available. Know More
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessEarnings

Buy Axis Bank: target of Rs 900: Sharekhan

Sharekhan is bullish on Axis Bank has recommended buy rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 900 in its research report dated April 27, 2021.

Broker Research
May 13, 2021 / 01:25 PM IST
 
 
live
  • bselive
  • nselive
Volume
Todays L/H
More

Sharekhan's research report on Axis Bank


Axis Bank results for Q4FY2021 were strong with operational results ahead of expectations. Asset quality improved sequentially compared to proforma GNPA/NNPA and is a key positive. The front-loading of provisions of previous quarters showing good results, hence there was sequential decline in provisions which indicates well-placed asset quality. Bank’s coverage ratio stands at 120% of GNPA. Management’s commentary on growth and asset quality for FY2022E offers confidence; the stock trades at 2.2x/2.0x its FY2022E/FY2023E ABVPS.


Outlook


We maintain a Buy rating on the stock with an unchanged PT of Rs. 900.


For all recommendations report, click here


Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

Read More Read More

Broker Research
TAGS: #Axis Bank #Buy #Recommendations #Sharekhan
first published: May 13, 2021 01:25 pm

Must Listen

Setting Sail | Here's why Ronnie Screwvala thinks a unicorn is an artificial thing

Setting Sail | Here's why Ronnie Screwvala thinks a unicorn is an artificial thing

stay updated

Get Daily News on your Browser
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.