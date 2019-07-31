App
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessEarnings
Last Updated : Jul 31, 2019 04:18 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Buy Axis Bank; target of Rs 850: ICICI Direct

  ICICI Direct is bullish on Axis Bank has recommended buy rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 850 in its research report dated July 31, 2019.

ICICI Direct's research report on Axis Bank


Domestic credit growth continues to remain strong at 19% YoY while overseas book de-grew 34% YoY leading to overall advances growth of 12.7% YoY. Domestic growth was fuelled by retail (22% YoY) led by unsecured, auto & small business banking. However, SME & corporate growth remained muted. In contrast, deposit growth remain healthy at 21% YoY deposit led by strong term deposit growth (34% YoY) while sequential decline in CASA led to ~310 bps QoQ decline in CASA ratio to 41.3%.


Outlook


However, we remain positive on management’s effort to build a sustainable franchise. We value subsidiaries at Rs 35 per share, post 20% holding discount. Factoring capital raising and subsequent dilution in return ratios, we cut down our target multiple from 2.9x earlier to 2.4x. Accordingly, we revise our target price to Rs 850 (earlier Rs 880) and maintain our BUY rating.

For all recommendations report, click here

Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

First Published on Jul 31, 2019 04:18 pm

tags #Axis Bank #Buy #ICICI Direct #Recommendations

