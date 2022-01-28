MARKET NEWS

    Buy Arvind; target of Rs 183: Sharekhan

    Sharekhan is bullish on Arvind has recommended buy on the stock with a revised price target (PT) of Rs. 183 in its research report dated January 27, 2022.

    Broker Research
    January 28, 2022 / 10:22 PM IST

    Q3FY2022 performance was boosted by high domestic and export demand. Strong revenue growth of 50.3% y-o-y to Rs. 2,275.7 crore can be attributed to robust performance by both textile and advanced materials (AMD) divisions, which grew by 57.3% and 41.6% y-o-y. Higher cotton prices stressed gross margins (that dropped 449 bps y-o-y to 45.4%). The Denim, Woven and Garmenting divisions registered strong volume growth. Better operating leverage and price hikes helped OPM improve by 121 bps sequentially to 10.4% (though it declined marginally by 30 bps y-o-y). The company reduced debt by Rs. 226 crore as compared to March 2021 and net debt stands at Rs. 1,724 crore as of Q3FY22-end.


    Outlook


    With strong performance momentum continued Q3, we expect the company to meet the target of sales volumes of 90 million metres in the denim segment, 125-128 million metres in the woven segment and 48 million-50 million pieces in the garments business in FY2022. Increased revenue, a steady improvement in OPM, and reduction in debt would result in strong improvement in return ratios. The stock is currently trading at an attractive valuation of 5.7x/4.6x its FY2023E/24E EV/EBIDTA. We maintain a Buy on the stock with a revised price target of Rs. 183 (rollover to FY24).


    For all recommendations report, click here


    Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

    first published: Jan 28, 2022 10:22 pm
