Buy Apollo Tyres; target of Rs 275: Motilal Oswal

Revenue grew 12% YoY to INR57.1b (est. INR55.75b). EBITDA declined by 19% YoY to INR7.4b (est. INR7.1b). EBITDA margin fell 500bp YoY (+45bp QoQ) to 13% (est. 12.8%). Adjusted PAT fell 40% YoY to INR 2.24b (est. INR2.3b). Revenue/EBITDA/adjusted PAT grew 25%/4%/43% YoY in 9MFY22.

Outlook

APTY’s 3QFY22 operating performance was in line. The tepid operating performance in India was offset by strong performance in its European business. India business demand is set to recover in the Replacement and OEM segment after a weak 3QFY22. EU profitability is expected to be structurally higher, though 3QFY22 was a seasonal peak, driven by restructuring of operations, better mix, and strong demand. We cut our FY22E/FY23E consolidated EPS by 11%/6% to factor in RM cost inflation and weak Farm revenue. We maintain our Buy rating.

