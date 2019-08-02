Buy Apollo Tyres; target of Rs 190: Dolat Capital

Dolat Capital's research report on Apollo Tyres

Apollo Tyres’ (APTY) Q1FY20 Consolidated EBITDA margin beat estimates led better product mix (higher replacement sales). While the OEMs business was weak, strong replacement demand drove the volumes (grew by 12% YoY). Management is positive about improving top-line and profitability in Europe segment. Management has given flattish revenue guidance for Q2FY20, with low single digit growth for FY20, given the current market conditions.

Outlook

We cut our EPS estimates by13/16% and value the India business at ` 150/share (15x FY21E EPS) and Europe at ` 40/share (12x FY21E EPS). We recommend BUY rating with TP of ` 190.

