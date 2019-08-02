App
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessEarnings
Last Updated : Aug 02, 2019 03:12 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Buy Apollo Tyres; target of Rs 190: Dolat Capital

Dolat Capital is bullish on Apollo Tyres has recommended buy rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 190 in its research report dated August 01, 2019.

Dolat Capital's research report on Apollo Tyres


Apollo Tyres’ (APTY) Q1FY20 Consolidated EBITDA margin beat estimates led better product mix (higher replacement sales). While the OEMs business was weak, strong replacement demand drove the volumes (grew by 12% YoY). Management is positive about improving top-line and profitability in Europe segment. Management has given flattish revenue guidance for Q2FY20, with low single digit growth for FY20, given the current market conditions.


Outlook


We cut our EPS estimates by13/16% and value the India business at ` 150/share (15x FY21E EPS) and Europe at ` 40/share (12x FY21E EPS). We recommend BUY rating with TP of ` 190.


For all recommendations report, click here


Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.



First Published on Aug 2, 2019 03:12 pm

tags #Apollo Tyres #Buy #Dolat Capital #Recommendations

