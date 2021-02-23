Buy Ambuja Cements; target of Rs 349: Arihant Capital

live bse live

Arihant Capital's research report on Ambuja Cements

Ambuja Cement Limited reported good set of numbers for Q4CY20. Revenue from operations grew by 12.1% YoY and 23.6% QoQ to INR 3515 crore above our estimates of INR 3355 cr backed by good growth in volume & realization growth . Sales volume grew by 7.2 % YoY and 23.6% QoQ to 7.01 mn tons. Realization/ton grew by 4.6% YoY, however declined marginally by 0.3% to INR 5014 per tonne against our expectation of INR 4794 per tonne.

Outlook

We value the standalone business to 16x to its CY22E EBITDA and arrive at a fair value of INR 281/share while Ambuja’s 50% stake in ACC has been valued at INR 68 per share (based on our ACC’s TP of INR 2042). Our SOTP valuation yields a fair value of INR 349 per share. We upgrade our rating from Hold to Buy on stock.

