Buy Aegis Logistics; target of Rs 980: Motilal Oswal

Motilal Oswal is bullish on Aegis Logistics recommended buy rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 980 in its research report dated May 29, 2021.

May 31, 2021 / 12:38 PM IST
 
 
Motilal Oswal's research report on Aegis Logistics


Aegis Logistics (AGIS) reported a miss on our estimates, primarily due to a drop in the Gas business, while the Liquids business performed robustly. The Gas Logistics business was impacted as AGIS reported a shift in BPCL volumes from its Haldia LPG terminal to its recently commissioned terminal. Aegis clocked higher movement of LPG wagons at its Pipavav railway gantry and signed BPCL as a second customer (apart from IOCL). The Mumbai LPG terminal is operating at the maximum level since Dec’20. The Liquids business saw margin expansion in 4Q with the handling of higher margin products. The Mangalore (+50,000kl) and Haldia (+54,000kl) liquid terminals are expected to be commissioned in 1QFY22; Kochi (+20,000kl) is expected to be commissioned in 2HFY22. These expansions are likely to result in better margins as well, as capacity has already been presold (unlike in the past).


Outlook


We cut our FY22E/FY23E EPS estimate by 5%/2% to account for sales loss due to the ongoing lockdown. We maintain our Buy rating with a TP of INR980/share (Mar’23E SoTP).


Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

first published: May 31, 2021 12:37 pm

