App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
BUDGET 2019

Presented by:

Associate Sponsors:

Sector Sponsors:

Select Language
Subscription
Specials
Presents Budget 2019

Associate Sponsor

you are here: HomeNewsBusinessEarnings
Last Updated : Feb 07, 2019 04:08 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Buy Aegis Logistics; target of Rs 277: Motilal Oswal

Motilal Oswal is bullish on Aegis Logistics has recommended buy rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 277 in its research report dated February 01, 2019.

Broker Research @moneycontrolcom
Whatsapp
 
 
live
  • bselive
  • nselive
Volume
Todays L/H
More

Motilal Oswal's research report on Aegis Logistics


AGIS’ EBITDA increased 29% YoY (+4% QoQ) to INR926m, below our estimate of INR1,015m due to weak performance of the Gas division. PAT increased 10% YoY (+21% QoQ) to INR591m, in line with our estimate of INR587m. Liquid division EBITDA increased 2% YoY (+19 % QoQ) to INR250m in 3QFY19. Profitability increased due to higher throughput from the Kandla and Haldia terminals, which became fully functional in 3QFY19. Gas EBITDA grew 31% YoY (-3% QoQ) to INR780m in 3QFY19. Logistics volumes were up 5% YoY (-14% QoQ) to 572kmt, sourcing volumes declined 11% YoY (+1% QoQ) to 273kmt and distribution volumes increased 59% YoY (+18% QoQ) to 33.5kmt. Effective tax rate was lower at 14% due to tax adjustment for earlier years. For 9MFY19, EPS stood at INR4.8. For FY19, we estimate an EPS of INR6.7.


Outlook


We value AGIS using the DCF methodology, with WACC of 11.4% and terminal growth of 3.5%, to arrive at a fair value of INR277/share (39% upside). AGIS trades at 19.4x FY20E EPS of INR9.8 and 11.6x FY20E EV/EBITDA. Maintain Buy.


For all recommendations report, click here


Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

Read More
First Published on Feb 7, 2019 04:08 pm

tags #Aegis Logistics #Buy #Motilal Oswal #Recommendations

most popular

10 high-conviction bets that could give 13-100% return in a year

10 high-conviction bets that could give 13-100% return in a year

Modi government report card: Here's how economy fared under the PM

Modi government report card: Here's how economy fared under the PM

Wipro, HDFC Bank among top 11 picks by brokerages with up to 60% upside

Wipro, HDFC Bank among top 11 picks by brokerages with up to 60% upside

Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
PCI DSS Compliant
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18.com | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive | Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.