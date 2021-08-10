MARKET NEWS

English
Buy Aarti Industries: target of Rs 1155: Sharekhan

Sharekhan is bullish on Aarti Industries has recommended buy rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 1155 in its research report dated August 09, 2021.

August 10, 2021 / 08:42 PM IST
 
 
Sharekhan's research report on Aarti Industries


Strong Q1FY2022 results with a 4%/21%/24% beat in revenue/operating profit/Adjusted PAT at Rs1,317 crore/Rs314 crore/Rs176 crore, up 8.9%/20.6%/32% q-o-q led by strong performance of specialty chemical segment. Specialty chemical’s revenue/EBIT increased strongly by 12.5%/13.1% q-o-q led by volume growth of 9-10% q-o-q and price hikes (pass-through of input & freight cost) helped sustain EBIT margin at 18.8%. Pharmaceutical revenues rose by 7.3% q-o-q but EBIT margin contracted 138 bps q-o-q to 19.8%. Management stayed upbeat on growth prospects and maintained guidance for revenue/PAT growth of 25-35% for FY2022E and a 2x increase in earnings by FY24 versus FY21. Cumulative capex plan of Rs4500-5000 crore by FY24E remain intact and would drive next phase of growth.



Outlook


We expect strong a 33% CAGR in PAT over FY21-24E and expect RoE to improve to 21.4% (versus 16.3% in FY21). Favourable dynamics of Indian specialty chemicals sector to support premium valuations. Hence, we maintain a Buy on the stock with a revised PT of Rs. 1,155.


For all recommendations report, click here


Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

first published: Aug 10, 2021 08:42 pm

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.