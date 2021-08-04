MARKET NEWS

Buy Aarti Drugs; target of Rs 844: Anand Rathi

Anand Rathi is bullish on Aarti Drugs has recommended buy rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 844 in its research report dated July 28, 2021.

August 04, 2021 / 04:37 PM IST
An Edelweiss research report for Q4FY21 says road tonnage continued to improve, evident in e-way bill generation (up 6% QoQ) and improved core trucking rentals. “We estimate tonnage would increase by three–five percent for truckers. Asset-light plays Mahindra Logistics and TCI Express remain our preferred picks due to their ability to scale up/down as the environment demands,” the report said. Edelweiss is bullish on Blue Dart Express due to the pandemic-induced boom in e-commerce and its leaner cost structure. It has retained a ‘buy’ call on Mahindra Logistics, TCI Express and Blue Dart Express.

Anand Rathi's research report on Aarti Drugs


Raw-material price rises and a higher share of domestic sales dented Aarti’s gross margin 966bps to 31.7%. Certain maintenance costs pulled down the EBITDA margin more, to 1,085bps. Revenue grew 6.5% to Rs5.8bn on 6.7% growth in formulations, and 38.5% in specialty chemicals. API sales were up 3.9% to Rs4.5bn. Via better utilisation of capacities and addition of products, Aarti is on track for 18% revenue growth in the next 4-5 years. We cut our FY22e/FY23e EPS 18.6%/11.1% to factor in the temporary rise in raw-material prices.



Outlook


We retain our Buy rating and lower our target to Rs844 (earlier Rs949) on 20x FY23e earnings.


Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

Tags: #Aarti Drugs #Anand Rathi #Buy #Recommendations
first published: Aug 4, 2021 04:37 pm

