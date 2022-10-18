English
    Butterfly Standalone September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 367.82 crore, down 8.76% Y-o-Y

    October 18, 2022 / 09:33 AM IST
     
     
    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Butterfly Gandhimathi Appliances are:

    Net Sales at Rs 367.82 crore in September 2022 down 8.76% from Rs. 403.12 crore in September 2021.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 25.13 crore in September 2022 down 1.34% from Rs. 25.47 crore in September 2021.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 44.73 crore in September 2022 down 4.61% from Rs. 46.89 crore in September 2021.

    Butterfly EPS has increased to Rs. 21.46 in September 2022 from Rs. 14.24 in September 2021.

    Butterfly shares closed at 1,721.95 on October 17, 2022 (NSE) and has given 22.21% returns over the last 6 months and 73.88% over the last 12 months.

    Butterfly Gandhimathi Appliances
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Sep'22Jun'22Sep'21
    Net Sales/Income from operations367.82253.50403.12
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations367.82253.50403.12
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials139.37140.91184.62
    Purchase of Traded Goods59.9941.3866.97
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks38.48-18.800.11
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost26.3924.7125.59
    Depreciation4.053.884.42
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses62.4139.5379.31
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax37.1221.8742.10
    Other Income3.560.360.38
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax40.6822.2342.47
    Interest1.831.873.27
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax38.8520.3639.21
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax38.8520.3639.21
    Tax13.727.1213.74
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities25.1313.2425.47
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period25.1313.2425.47
    Equity Share Capital17.8817.8817.88
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS21.467.4014.24
    Diluted EPS21.467.4014.24
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS21.467.4014.24
    Diluted EPS21.467.4014.24
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    first published: Oct 18, 2022 09:22 am
