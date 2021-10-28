Butterfly Standalone September 2021 Net Sales at Rs 403.12 crore, up 39.61% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 403.12 crore in September 2021 up 39.61% from Rs. 288.75 crore in September 2020.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 25.47 crore in September 2021 up 48.07% from Rs. 17.20 crore in September 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 46.89 crore in September 2021 up 35.21% from Rs. 34.68 crore in September 2020.

Butterfly EPS has increased to Rs. 14.24 in September 2021 from Rs. 9.52 in September 2020.

Butterfly shares closed at 1,006.45 on October 27, 2021 (NSE) and has given 68.39% returns over the last 6 months and 219.46% over the last 12 months.