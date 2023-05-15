Butterfly Standalone March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 186.80 crore, down 6.28% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 186.80 crore in March 2023 down 6.28% from Rs. 199.31 crore in March 2022.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 1.56 crore in March 2023 up 108.05% from Rs. 19.38 crore in March 2022.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 8.63 crore in March 2023 up 151.61% from Rs. 16.72 crore in March 2022.

Butterfly EPS has increased to Rs. 0.87 in March 2023 from Rs. 10.84 in March 2022.

Butterfly shares closed at 1,133.50 on May 12, 2023 (NSE) and has given -27.05% returns over the last 6 months and -19.31% over the last 12 months.