English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    Karnataka Polls
    you are here: HomeNewsBusinessEarnings

    Butterfly Standalone March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 186.80 crore, down 6.28% Y-o-Y

    May 15, 2023 / 10:06 AM IST
     
     
    live
    • bselive
    • nselive
    Volume
    Todays L/H
    More

    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Butterfly Gandhimathi Appliances are:

    Net Sales at Rs 186.80 crore in March 2023 down 6.28% from Rs. 199.31 crore in March 2022.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 1.56 crore in March 2023 up 108.05% from Rs. 19.38 crore in March 2022.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 8.63 crore in March 2023 up 151.61% from Rs. 16.72 crore in March 2022.

    Butterfly EPS has increased to Rs. 0.87 in March 2023 from Rs. 10.84 in March 2022.

    Butterfly shares closed at 1,133.50 on May 12, 2023 (NSE) and has given -27.05% returns over the last 6 months and -19.31% over the last 12 months.

    Butterfly Gandhimathi Appliances
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Mar'23Dec'22Mar'22
    Net Sales/Income from operations186.80248.44199.31
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations186.80248.44199.31
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials52.1694.4878.79
    Purchase of Traded Goods34.0657.7235.07
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks27.930.4125.75
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost24.3725.8927.09
    Depreciation4.214.003.27
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses40.4548.3149.96
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax3.6117.64-20.63
    Other Income0.811.990.65
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax4.4219.62-19.99
    Interest1.281.523.27
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax3.1518.10-23.25
    Exceptional Items-----6.60
    P/L Before Tax3.1518.10-29.86
    Tax1.596.36-10.48
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities1.5611.74-19.38
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period1.5611.74-19.38
    Equity Share Capital17.8817.8817.88
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS0.876.57-10.84
    Diluted EPS0.876.57-10.84
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS0.876.57-10.84
    Diluted EPS0.876.57-10.84
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    Check your money calendar for 2023-24 here and keep your date with your investments, taxes, bills, and all things money.
    Tags: #Butterfly #Butterfly Gandhimathi Appliances #Domestic Appliances #Earnings First-Cut #Results
    first published: May 15, 2023 10:01 am