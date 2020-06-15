Butterfly Standalone March 2020 Net Sales at Rs 110.65 crore, down 26% Y-o-Y

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Butterfly Gandhimathi Appliances are:
Net Sales at Rs 110.65 crore in March 2020 down 26% from Rs. 149.53 crore in March 2019.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 7.71 crore in March 2020 down 816.28% from Rs. 1.08 crore in March 2019.
EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 4.00 crore in March 2020 down 136.76% from Rs. 10.88 crore in March 2019.
Butterfly shares closed at 126.60 on June 12, 2020 (NSE) and has given -34.47% returns over the last 6 months and -26.09% over the last 12 months.
|Butterfly Gandhimathi Appliances
|Standalone Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|Mar'20
|Dec'19
|Mar'19
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|110.65
|174.52
|149.53
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|110.65
|174.52
|149.53
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|54.46
|85.36
|65.69
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|18.91
|24.19
|24.48
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|-11.78
|-14.84
|-1.01
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|18.17
|21.14
|15.93
|Depreciation
|3.58
|3.38
|3.13
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|35.39
|46.16
|34.54
|P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-8.10
|9.14
|6.77
|Other Income
|0.52
|0.35
|0.99
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-7.58
|9.49
|7.75
|Interest
|6.09
|6.30
|5.95
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|-13.67
|3.19
|1.80
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|-13.67
|3.19
|1.80
|Tax
|-5.97
|2.07
|0.73
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|-7.71
|1.12
|1.08
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|-7.71
|1.12
|1.08
|Equity Share Capital
|17.88
|17.88
|17.88
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-4.27
|0.43
|0.56
|Diluted EPS
|-4.27
|0.43
|0.56
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-4.27
|0.43
|0.56
|Diluted EPS
|-4.27
|0.43
|0.56
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited
First Published on Jun 15, 2020 09:29 am