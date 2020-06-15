Butterfly Standalone March 2020 Net Sales at Rs 110.65 crore, down 26% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 110.65 crore in March 2020 down 26% from Rs. 149.53 crore in March 2019.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 7.71 crore in March 2020 down 816.28% from Rs. 1.08 crore in March 2019.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 4.00 crore in March 2020 down 136.76% from Rs. 10.88 crore in March 2019.

Butterfly shares closed at 126.60 on June 12, 2020 (NSE) and has given -34.47% returns over the last 6 months and -26.09% over the last 12 months.