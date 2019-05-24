Butterfly Standalone March 2019 Net Sales at Rs 149.53 crore, up 35.44% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 149.53 crore in March 2019 up 35.44% from Rs. 110.40 crore in March 2018.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 1.08 crore in March 2019 up 137.38% from Rs. 0.45 crore in March 2018.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 10.88 crore in March 2019 up 5.02% from Rs. 10.36 crore in March 2018.

Butterfly EPS has increased to Rs. 0.56 in March 2019 from Rs. 0.15 in March 2018.

Butterfly shares closed at 177.00 on May 23, 2019 (NSE) and has given -25.88% returns over the last 6 months and -61.08% over the last 12 months.