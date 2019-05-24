App
Last Updated : May 24, 2019 05:32 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Butterfly Standalone March 2019 Net Sales at Rs 149.53 crore, up 35.44% Y-o-Y

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Butterfly Gandhimathi Appliances are:

Net Sales at Rs 149.53 crore in March 2019 up 35.44% from Rs. 110.40 crore in March 2018.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 1.08 crore in March 2019 up 137.38% from Rs. 0.45 crore in March 2018.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 10.88 crore in March 2019 up 5.02% from Rs. 10.36 crore in March 2018.

Butterfly EPS has increased to Rs. 0.56 in March 2019 from Rs. 0.15 in March 2018.

Butterfly shares closed at 177.00 on May 23, 2019 (NSE) and has given -25.88% returns over the last 6 months and -61.08% over the last 12 months.

Butterfly Gandhimathi Appliances
Standalone Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Mar'19 Dec'18 Mar'18
Net Sales/Income from operations 149.53 160.74 110.40
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 149.53 160.74 110.40
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials 65.69 84.18 38.22
Purchase of Traded Goods 24.48 26.79 21.90
Increase/Decrease in Stocks -1.01 -14.78 1.56
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 15.93 18.11 13.80
Depreciation 3.13 3.32 3.26
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 34.54 36.92 25.63
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 6.77 6.21 6.03
Other Income 0.99 0.42 1.08
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 7.75 6.63 7.10
Interest 5.95 5.41 5.75
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 1.80 1.23 1.35
Exceptional Items -- -- --
P/L Before Tax 1.80 1.23 1.35
Tax 0.73 0.33 0.90
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 1.08 0.90 0.45
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 1.08 0.90 0.45
Equity Share Capital 17.88 17.88 17.88
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 0.56 0.34 0.15
Diluted EPS 0.56 0.34 0.15
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 0.56 0.34 0.15
Diluted EPS 0.56 0.34 0.15
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited



Get Lok Sabha 2019 Live Election Results, constituency-wise tally, news, views and analysis
Follow our Lok Sabha Election Result Live Blog here.
First Published on May 24, 2019 05:30 pm

tags #Butterfly #Butterfly Gandhimathi Appliances #Domestic Appliances #Earnings First-Cut #Results

