    Butterfly Standalone June 2023 Net Sales at Rs 218.98 crore, down 13.62% Y-o-Y

    August 01, 2023 / 09:57 AM IST
     
     
    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Butterfly Gandhimathi Appliances are:Net Sales at Rs 218.98 crore in June 2023 down 13.62% from Rs. 253.50 crore in June 2022.
    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 14.73 crore in June 2023 up 11.27% from Rs. 13.24 crore in June 2022.
    EBITDA stands at Rs. 20.80 crore in June 2023 down 20.34% from Rs. 26.11 crore in June 2022.
    Butterfly EPS has increased to Rs. 8.24 in June 2023 from Rs. 7.40 in June 2022.Butterfly shares closed at 1,176.70 on July 31, 2023 (NSE) and has given -17.52% returns over the last 6 months and -21.61% over the last 12 months.
    Butterfly Gandhimathi Appliances
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Jun'23Mar'23Jun'22
    Net Sales/Income from operations218.98186.80253.50
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations218.98186.80253.50
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials121.8452.16140.91
    Purchase of Traded Goods27.8334.0641.38
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks-22.5627.93-18.80
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost30.6424.3724.71
    Depreciation3.804.213.88
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses41.5440.4539.53
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax15.893.6121.87
    Other Income1.110.810.36
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax17.004.4222.23
    Interest1.341.281.87
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax15.663.1520.36
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax15.663.1520.36
    Tax0.931.597.12
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities14.731.5613.24
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period14.731.5613.24
    Equity Share Capital17.8817.8817.88
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS8.240.877.40
    Diluted EPS8.240.877.40
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS8.240.877.40
    Diluted EPS8.240.877.40
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    Tags: #Butterfly #Butterfly Gandhimathi Appliances #Domestic Appliances #Earnings First-Cut #Results
    first published: Aug 1, 2023 09:44 am

