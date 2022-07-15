 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Butterfly Standalone June 2022 Net Sales at Rs 253.50 crore, up 75.57% Y-o-Y

Jul 15, 2022 / 09:10 AM IST

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Butterfly Gandhimathi Appliances are:

Net Sales at Rs 253.50 crore in June 2022 up 75.57% from Rs. 144.38 crore in June 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 13.24 crore in June 2022 up 1292.13% from Rs. 0.95 crore in June 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 26.11 crore in June 2022 up 216.87% from Rs. 8.24 crore in June 2021.

Butterfly EPS has increased to Rs. 7.40 in June 2022 from Rs. 0.53 in June 2021.

Butterfly shares closed at 1,590.40 on July 14, 2022 (NSE) and has given 21.32% returns over the last 6 months and 104.76% over the last 12 months.

Butterfly Gandhimathi Appliances
Standalone Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Jun'22 Mar'22 Jun'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 253.50 199.31 144.38
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 253.50 199.31 144.38
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials 140.91 78.79 66.94
Purchase of Traded Goods 41.38 35.07 23.48
Increase/Decrease in Stocks -18.80 25.75 -3.78
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 24.71 27.09 20.50
Depreciation 3.88 3.27 3.79
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 39.53 49.96 29.41
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 21.87 -20.63 4.05
Other Income 0.36 0.65 0.40
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 22.23 -19.99 4.45
Interest 1.87 3.27 3.05
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 20.36 -23.25 1.40
Exceptional Items -- -6.60 --
P/L Before Tax 20.36 -29.86 1.40
Tax 7.12 -10.48 0.45
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 13.24 -19.38 0.95
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 13.24 -19.38 0.95
Equity Share Capital 17.88 17.88 17.88
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 7.40 -10.84 0.53
Diluted EPS 7.40 -10.84 0.53
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 7.40 -10.84 0.53
Diluted EPS 7.40 -10.84 0.53
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

TAGS: #Butterfly #Butterfly Gandhimathi Appliances #Domestic Appliances #Earnings First-Cut #Results
first published: Jul 15, 2022 09:00 am
