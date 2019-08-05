Butterfly Standalone June 2019 Net Sales at Rs 152.08 crore, up 22.26% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 152.08 crore in June 2019 up 22.26% from Rs. 124.40 crore in June 2018.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 2.19 crore in June 2019 up 73.44% from Rs. 1.26 crore in June 2018.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 11.94 crore in June 2019 up 22.21% from Rs. 9.77 crore in June 2018.

Butterfly EPS has increased to Rs. 1.17 in June 2019 from Rs. 0.78 in June 2018.

Butterfly shares closed at 177.00 on May 23, 2019 (NSE) and has given -22.96% returns over the last 6 months and -50.63% over the last 12 months.