you are here: HomeNewsBusinessEarnings
Last Updated : Aug 07, 2018 06:08 PM IST | Source: PTI

Butterfly Gandhimathi Appliances Q1 net profits at Rs 1.26 Cr



PTI
 
 
Butterfly Gandhimathi Appliances Ltd today said it has recorded net profits of Rs 1.26 crore for the April-June 30, 2018 period.

The city-based kitchen appliances manufacturer had recorded a net loss of Rs 8.81 crore in the corresponding quarter last year.

For the full year ending March 31, 2018, the net profits stood at Rs 4.81 crore, the company said in a BSE filing.

The total income for the quarter ending June 30, 2018 grew to Rs 124.89 crore from Rs 95.45 crore registered during the year ago period. For the full year ending March 31, 2018 total income of the company stood at Rs 550.91 crore. Shares of the company were trading at Rs 353.85 apiece, down by 4.99 percent over the previous close in the BSE.
First Published on Aug 7, 2018 06:05 pm

