Last Updated : Jul 21, 2020 05:01 PM IST

Business Insight | What's next for India's airlines as COVID-19 impact cuts deep?

In this edition of Business Insight, find out where the airline industry is headed after the pandemic.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom

InterGlobe Aviation or IndiGo will lay off 10 percent of its workforce as novel coronavirus, or COVID-19, impact cuts deep, CEO Ronojoy Dutta announced.

The domestic carrier had begun laying off a section of employees in June while also extending compulsory leave without pay (LWP) for others.

In this edition of Business Insight, find out where the airline industry is headed after the pandemic.
First Published on Jul 21, 2020 05:01 pm

