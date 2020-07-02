Business Insight | Double-digit growth in tractor sales: Green shoots or scattered weeds?

In this edition of Business Insight, find out what is driving demand in the domestic tractor segment despite a weak auto industry
Crisil had estimated that the automobile industry will see a double-digit sales decline in FY21. While tractor sales estimates weren’t so dismal.
This was on the back of lingering effects of the lockdown and India-China border conflict that led to supply-chain disruptions.In this edition of Business Insight, find out what is driving demand in the domestic tractor segment despite a weak auto industry.
First Published on Jul 2, 2020 05:22 pm