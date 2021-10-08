Business in the Week Ahead (October 11-15, 2021)

Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) has kickstarted the earnings season. More IT services companies will release their September quarter financial results next week. Infosys, Wipro, HCL Technologies are some of the notable names. Other companies will join them, with the boards of HDFC Bank, Avenue Supermarts and Mahindra CIE Automotive meeting to consider and approve the September quarter results. The government formally announced the sale of Air India to the Tata group, getting out of a business that has drained the exchequer for decades....