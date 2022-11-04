HomeNewsBusinessEarnings

Business in the Week Ahead (November 7-11, 2022)

Moneycontrol News   •

We are heading into the next week packed with some high-stake events. The US midterm election is a case in point. It will have a big bearing on policy and market discourse. Also, don’t take your eyes off IPOs, IIP and a clutch of other macro data points 

Representative image
The monetary policy committee (MPC) met earlier this week to draft a report to the government on why it failed in its mandate to keep the inflation rate below 6 percent for three straight quarters. That report might be ‘privileged communication’, but Governor Shaktikanta Das is clear why the central bank did what it did. In his view, economy would have taken a beating had the RBI tightened its policy early. What else can explain his pledge to keep an...

To read the full story, Subscribe to Moneycontrol PRO

Access the exclusive stories, weekly investment ideas and daily technical calls in an Ad free experience

View Plans

Already a member? Sign in

Limited Period offer on Moneycontrol PRO. Subscribe to PRO and get upto

50% OFF

What Do You Get

  • Ad free experience

    Experience a non-intrusive navigation and faster response in the ad free mode

  • Sharpest Opinions

    Access to 230+ exclusive stories per month from our editorial and Experts

  • +

    Have a Global edge with access to content from world renowned experts and journalist

  • Actionable Insights

    Access to 40+ weekly investment ideas including 4 daily technical calls

  • Virtual Events

    Exclusive access to live webinars from market experts on trading and investment strategies

  • Newsletters

    Daily and weekly insights bundled and sent to your inbox to keep you ahead in the race.

View Offers

Get upto 50% discount on limited period offers