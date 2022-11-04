English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    you are here: HomeNewsBusinessEarnings

    Business in the Week Ahead (November 7-11, 2022)

    We are heading into the next week packed with some high-stake events. The US midterm election is a case in point. It will have a big bearing on policy and market discourse. Also, don’t take your eyes off IPOs, IIP and a clutch of other macro data points 

    Moneycontrol News
    November 04, 2022 / 05:41 PM IST
    Business in the Week Ahead (November 7-11, 2022)

    Representative image

    The monetary policy committee (MPC) met earlier this week to draft a report to the government on why it failed in its mandate to keep the inflation rate below 6 percent for three straight quarters. That report might be ‘privileged communication’, but Governor Shaktikanta Das is clear why the central bank did what it did. In his view, economy would have taken a beating had the RBI tightened its policy early. What else can explain his pledge to keep an...

    • PRO Panorama

      Moneycontrol Pro Panorama | Sugar industry's enthusiasm for ethanol may dim a bit

      Nov 4, 2022 / 04:22 PM IST

      In today’s edition of Moneycontrol Pro Panorama: A red flag that market should not ignore, can India escape recession, Brazil sets precedent in climate change policies, Rishi Sunak and his commitment to further ties with India, and more

      Read Now

    To read the full story, Subscribe to Moneycontrol PRO

    Access the exclusive stories, weekly investment ideas and daily technical calls in an Ad free experience

    View Plans

    Already a member? Sign in

    Limited Period offer on Moneycontrol PRO. Subscribe to PRO and get up to

    50% OFF

    What Do You Get

    • Ad free experience

      Experience a non-intrusive navigation and faster response in the ad free mode

    • Sharpest Opinions

      Access to 230+ exclusive stories per month from our editorial and Experts

    • +

      Have a Global edge with access to content from world renowned experts and journalist

    • Actionable Insights

      Access to 40+ weekly investment ideas including 4 daily technical calls

    • Virtual Events

      Exclusive access to live webinars from market experts on trading and investment strategies

    • Newsletters

      Daily and weekly insights bundled and sent to your inbox to keep you ahead in the race.

    View Offers

    Get upto 50% discount on limited period offers