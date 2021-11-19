Business in the Week Ahead (November 22-26, 2021)

One 97 Communications, the largest initial public offering (IPO) in India till now, made a weak debut on the stock exchanges. Another company, Sapphire Foods, also had a lacklustre listing. One 97 Communications IPO got a tepid response from investors receiving bids less than two times the shares offered. The IPO was priced at a sky-high valuation. Comparatively, Sapphire Foods IPO was priced at a discount to its peers and received bids 6 times the shares offered. Two more IPOs will...