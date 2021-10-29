MARKET NEWS

English
Specials
  • Crypto Control
  • Headwinds and Tailwinds
  • Sustainability 100+
  • New Horaizon
  • Autodesk
  • The Future Techshot
  • The Challengers
  • The Packaging Doctor
  • Mirae
  • Mahindra Manulife
  • Investmentor
  • Unlocking opportunities in Metal and Mining
  • Commodity Ki Paathshala
  • In Conversation With
  • India Inc On the Move
  • India Best Managed Companies
Upgrade
MoneycontrolBe a PRO
Moneycontrol PRO
Live Now |Traders Carnival 15th Edition - 3 days 12 sessions Virtual Event brought to you by Moneycontrol Pro
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessEarnings

Business in the Week Ahead (November 1-5, 2021)

How is India’s economy shaping up? Is the trade deficit a worry? As the recovery makes its way, next week comes with a barrage of numbers that will clear the picture. Alongside, the Fed and the BoE are slated to meet. Also, do watch out for the Mahurat trading on the Diwali day

Moneycontrol News
October 29, 2021 / 07:41 PM IST
Business in the Week Ahead (November 1-5, 2021)

Representative image

Diwali is only a few days away. And the festive spark is visible almost everywhere. First, take a look at business confidence. According to an NCAER survey, more and more business houses are putting their best foot forward. Not just that, if one has to go by their assessment, they are much more sanguine about the outlook for the economy. That explains why the business sentiment index has already raced to a 2-year high. Even the government, mindful of the steep challenges ahead,...

  • PRO Panorama

    Moneycontrol Pro Panorama | What tilted the scales in Shaktikanta Das’ favour?

    Oct 29, 2021 / 03:40 PM IST

    In today’s edition of Moneycontrol Pro Panorama: IRCTC maths, IndiGo aims big, the Weekly Tactical, Fino IPO, time for carbon tax and more

    Read Now

To read the full story, Subscribe to Moneycontrol PRO

Access the exclusive stories, weekly investment ideas and daily technical calls in an Ad free experience

View Plans

Already a member? Sign in

Limited Period offer on Moneycontrol PRO. Subscribe to PRO and get up to

50% OFF

What Do You Get

  • Ad free experience

    Experience a non-intrusive navigation and faster response in the ad free mode

  • Sharpest Opinions

    Access to 230+ exclusive stories per month from our editorial and Experts

  • +

    Have a Global edge with access to content from world renowned experts and journalist

  • Actionable Insights

    Access to 40+ weekly investment ideas including 4 daily technical calls

  • Virtual Events

    Exclusive access to live webinars from market experts on trading and investment strategies

  • Newsletters

    Daily and weekly insights bundled and sent to your inbox to keep you ahead in the race.

View Offers

Get upto 50% discount on limited period offers