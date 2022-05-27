HomeNewsBusinessEarnings

Business in the Week Ahead (May 30-June 3, 2022)

Official GDP numbers for the first quarter of 2022 will be out. That’s not all. A barrage of PMIs and trade deficit figures will give you enough fodder on where to invest

The central bank is going back to the drawing board to rework its inflation projections, especially in light of what RBI governor Shaktikanta Das called “another phase of coordinated action” between fiscal and monetary authorities
It may be hitting you left, right and centre, but thank your fortunes -- the price pain has not yet translated into a positive real rate, the interest rate after getting adjusted for inflation. But it could be just a matter of time as the clock ticks. Another worry for policymakers is the trend of retail inflation converging towards wholesale price inflation, a departure from the past when the price rise at the producer level had started collapsing towards consumer inflation. To counter...

