English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    Upcoming Webinar:Watch a panel of experts discuss: Challenges of continuously evolving regulation for Cryptocurrency, on 7th July at 3pm. Register Now
    you are here: HomeNewsBusinessEarnings

    Business in the Week Ahead: July 4-8

    TCS results, services PMI, minutes of the US Federal Open Market Committee meeting are key data points to track

    Moneycontrol News
    July 01, 2022 / 05:01 PM IST
    Business in the Week Ahead: July 4-8

    The first quarter of the fiscal (Q1 FY23) has come to an end. The period was marked by a sharp tightening of monetary policies by global central banks, the Russia-Ukraine war and global slowdown concerns. The benchmark Nifty 50 index lost 9.6 percent. Rupee hit a new low against the US dollar. Base metals saw their worst quarterly slump since the 2008 global financial crisis and global equities were roiled by volatility. Sales by foreign portfolio investors (FPI) exceeded the global financial crisis levels on a trailing 12-month basis, points out...

    • PRO Panorama

      Moneycontrol Pro Panorama | ​Can somebody call the bottom by now?

      Jun 27, 2022 / 06:35 PM IST

      In today’s edition of Moneycontrol Pro Panorama: The bounce in markets, Fintech trouble, Zomato-Blinkit, IT's defensive traits and more

      Read Now

    To read the full story, Subscribe to Moneycontrol PRO

    Access the exclusive stories, weekly investment ideas and daily technical calls in an Ad free experience

    View Plans

    Already a member? Sign in

    Limited Period offer on Moneycontrol PRO. Subscribe to PRO and get up to

    50% OFF

    What Do You Get

    • Ad free experience

      Experience a non-intrusive navigation and faster response in the ad free mode

    • Sharpest Opinions

      Access to 230+ exclusive stories per month from our editorial and Experts

    • +

      Have a Global edge with access to content from world renowned experts and journalist

    • Actionable Insights

      Access to 40+ weekly investment ideas including 4 daily technical calls

    • Virtual Events

      Exclusive access to live webinars from market experts on trading and investment strategies

    • Newsletters

      Daily and weekly insights bundled and sent to your inbox to keep you ahead in the race.

    View Offers

    Get upto 50% discount on limited period offers