MARKET NEWS

English
Specials
MoneycontrolBe a PRO
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessEarnings

Business in the Week Ahead (July 26-30, 2021)

The greatest sports spectacle is here. Market buzz is building on Zomato and RIL. Amid all this, position yourself for a couple of IPOs, corporate earnings and the US rate review next week, apart from some key macro numbers

Moneycontrol News
July 23, 2021 / 07:02 PM IST
Business in the Week Ahead (July 26-30, 2021)

Finally, the curtain lifts. It may have been pushed back by a year or so, but the biggest sporting extravaganza on the earth – the Olympics – is getting off the ground on Friday. A similar excitement was visible for the Zomato IPO listing, which covered the distance in style crossing the Rs 1 lakh crore mark in market capitalisation. Even on the earnings circuit, the buzz is inescapable as all eyes are fixed on RIL, whose financial numbers to...

  • PRO Panorama

    Moneycontrol Pro Panorama | Citius, Altius, Fortius, Zomato 

    Jul 23, 2021 / 03:26 PM IST

    In today’s edition of Moneycontrol Pro Panorama: Zomato delivers, the weekly tactical, the allure of HUL, Bajaj Auto revs up, Herd Immunity Tracker, the Green Pivot, all eyes on COP26, and more

    Read Now

To read the full story, Subscribe to Moneycontrol PRO

Access the exclusive stories, weekly investment ideas and daily technical calls in an Ad free experience

View Plans

Already a member? Sign in

Limited Period offer on Moneycontrol PRO. Subscribe to PRO and get up to

50% OFF

What Do You Get

  • Ad free experience

    Experience a non-intrusive navigation and faster response in the ad free mode

  • Sharpest Opinions

    Access to 230+ exclusive stories per month from our editorial and Experts

  • +

    Have a Global edge with access to content from world renowned experts and journalist

  • Actionable Insights

    Access to 40+ weekly investment ideas including 4 daily technical calls

  • Virtual Events

    Exclusive access to live webinars from market experts on trading and investment strategies

  • Newsletters

    Daily and weekly insights bundled and sent to your inbox to keep you ahead in the race.

View Offers

Get upto 50% discount on limited period offers