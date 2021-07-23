Business in the Week Ahead (July 26-30, 2021)
The greatest sports spectacle is here. Market buzz is building on Zomato and RIL. Amid all this, position yourself for a couple of IPOs, corporate earnings and the US rate review next week, apart from some key macro numbers
Finally, the curtain lifts. It may have been pushed back by a year or so, but the biggest sporting extravaganza on the earth – the Olympics – is getting off the ground on Friday. A similar excitement was visible for the Zomato IPO listing, which covered the distance in style crossing the Rs 1 lakh crore mark in market capitalisation.
Even on the earnings circuit, the buzz is inescapable as all eyes are fixed on RIL, whose financial numbers to...