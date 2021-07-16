Business in the Week Ahead (July 19-23, 2021)

The June quarter earnings season has gotten off to a good start with major IT firms reporting encouraging results. More companies from more sectors will follow suit. Companies from the consumer, financial services, cement and energy sectors will release their earnings. Among the big ones are Reliance Industries, Hindustan Unilever, ITC, ICICI Bank, Bajaj Auto, UltraTech Cement, Asian Paints, HCL Technologies, Bajaj Finance, United Spirits, HDFC Life Insurance and Ambuja Cements. The initial public offerings of the G R Infraprojects and Clean Science and...