    Business in the Week Ahead: (July 18-22, 2022)

    Hindustan Unilever, Wipro, UltraTech Cement, ICICI Bank, and Infosys will release results for the June quarter. ECB is expected to raise interest rates for the first time in a decade.

    Moneycontrol News
    July 15, 2022 / 04:55 PM IST
    The earnings season will gather pace next week. Hindustan Unilever, Wipro, UltraTech Cement, ICICI Bank, and Infosys are some of the major companies that will release their results for the June quarter. Unusually, the board of Infosys is set to consider its financial results on Sunday, July 24. IT company earnings so far this season have been weighed down by high costs and reduction in profit margins. On the macro front, the central banks of China, Japan, Euro area, Indonesia, Turkey and South Africa will meet separately to decide on the...

