Business in the Week Ahead (July 12-16, 2021)

The June quarter earnings season started out on a slightly bumpy note. The Q1 earnings miss by the top software exporter TCS is an indicator that the road ahead may be anything but smooth. The GST collection for June did not meet the mark, falling below the Rs 1 lakh crore level for the first time in nine months. But analysts are optimistic that the mop-up will give the government enough bandwidth to shore up spending. There is hope the number will improve in the coming months...