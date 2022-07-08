English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    Upcoming Event:\Option Writing Masterclass by Shubham Agarwal: a session power packed with lots of intelligence and tactics required to sell write options, on 13th July at 5pm. Register Now
    you are here: HomeNewsBusinessEarnings

    Business in the Week Ahead (July 11-15, 2022)

    It’s earnings time. As corporates join the queue to show their report cards, policymakers have their sights firmly fixed on the all-crucial inflation data. Next week has all of that and more

    Moneycontrol News
    July 08, 2022 / 06:51 PM IST
    Business in the Week Ahead (July 11-15, 2022)

    Whether the market bulls can keep their slate clean amid all the global headwinds, is something that remains to be seen

    The earnings juggernaut is back at work, with TCS Q1 getting off the block today. Though the talk in the market is still in hushed tones, the fear is whether the newly introduced string of taxes on steel, iron ore, petro-products and crude oil producers could ultimately lead to a compression in margins for India Inc during this financial year. Well, it’s too early to hazard a guess. Even for the rupee, the scene doesn’t look rosy, given its current state of affairs....

    • PRO Panorama

      Moneycontrol Pro Panorama | How green is my investment?

      Jul 8, 2022 / 06:28 PM IST

      In today’s edition of Moneycontrol Pro Panorama: A comforting affair, Titan’s glow, Monsoon Watch, IndiGo’s manpower muddle and more  

      Read Now

    To read the full story, Subscribe to Moneycontrol PRO

    Access the exclusive stories, weekly investment ideas and daily technical calls in an Ad free experience

    View Plans

    Already a member? Sign in

    Limited Period offer on Moneycontrol PRO. Subscribe to PRO and get up to

    50% OFF

    What Do You Get

    • Ad free experience

      Experience a non-intrusive navigation and faster response in the ad free mode

    • Sharpest Opinions

      Access to 230+ exclusive stories per month from our editorial and Experts

    • +

      Have a Global edge with access to content from world renowned experts and journalist

    • Actionable Insights

      Access to 40+ weekly investment ideas including 4 daily technical calls

    • Virtual Events

      Exclusive access to live webinars from market experts on trading and investment strategies

    • Newsletters

      Daily and weekly insights bundled and sent to your inbox to keep you ahead in the race.

    View Offers

    Get upto 50% discount on limited period offers