Business in the Week Ahead (July 11-15, 2022)

Whether the market bulls can keep their slate clean amid all the global headwinds, is something that remains to be seen

The earnings juggernaut is back at work, with TCS Q1 getting off the block today. Though the talk in the market is still in hushed tones, the fear is whether the newly introduced string of taxes on steel, iron ore, petro-products and crude oil producers could ultimately lead to a compression in margins for India Inc during this financial year. Well, it’s too early to hazard a guess. Even for the rupee, the scene doesn’t look rosy, given its current state of affairs....