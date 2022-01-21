Business in the Week Ahead (January 24-28, 2022)

Ask any market participant, what’s bogging down equities now? The unequivocal answer will be bond yields. And it’s not just an India-centric phenomenon – globally, yields are on fire as oil prices continue to bubble, surging to multi-year highs. Throw into the mix, sticky inflation and the consensus of four rate hikes by the US Fed this year. Not just that, the US central bank is getting down to trimming its balance sheet in the coming days. Little wonder then, Indian...