Business in the Week Ahead (January 17-21, 2022)

The earnings season will gather pace. UltraTech Cement, Bajaj Finance, Bajaj Auto, Hindustan Unilever, Asian Paints, HDFC Life Insurance Co, JSW Steel, Gland Pharma, ICICI Bank and Yes Bank are among the notable companies that will release their earnings for the December quarter. The week also marks the opening of the first IPO of the year 2022, as the public issue of payments solutions-provider AGS Transact Technologies will open on January 19. On the macro front, at least four central banks...