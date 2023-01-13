Business in the Week Ahead: (January 16-20, 2023)

Results season will gather pace. Hindustan Unilever, Asian Paints, ICICI Bank, UltraTech Cement, IndusInd Bank, HDFC Life Insurance and SBI Life Insurance are some of the companies that will release December 2022 quarter results. IT services companies that have released results till now managed to exceed Street expectations on revenue growth. However, companies warned about delays in decision-making by clients. Most companies scaled down hiring stoking revenue growth slowdown concerns. On the macro front, wholesale price inflation data for December...