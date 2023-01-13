English
    Business in the Week Ahead: (January 16-20, 2023)

    Hindustan Unilever, Asian Paints, ICICI Bank, UltraTech Cement will release Q3 FY23 results. China will release GDP data while Japan’s central bank will decide on interest rates

    Moneycontrol News
    January 13, 2023 / 05:35 PM IST
    Results season will gather pace. Hindustan Unilever, Asian Paints, ICICI Bank, UltraTech Cement, IndusInd Bank, HDFC Life Insurance and SBI Life Insurance are some of the companies that will release December 2022 quarter results. IT services companies that have released results till now managed to exceed Street expectations on revenue growth. However, companies warned about delays in decision-making by clients. Most companies scaled down hiring stoking revenue growth slowdown concerns. On the macro front, wholesale price inflation data for December...

