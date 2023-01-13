Business in the Week Ahead: (January 16-20, 2023)

Results season will gather pace. Hindustan Unilever, Asian Paints, ICICI Bank, UltraTech Cement, IndusInd Bank, HDFC Life Insurance and SBI Life Insurance are some of the companies that will release December 2022 quarter results. IT services companies that have released results till now managed to exceed Street expectations on revenue growth. However, companies warned about delays in decision-making by clients. Most companies scaled down hiring stoking revenue growth slowdown concerns. On the macro front, wholesale price inflation data for December...
Moneycontrol Pro Panorama | Good macro numbers but local markets are not celebrating
Jan 13, 2023 / 03:38 PM IST
In today’s edition of Moneycontrol Pro Panorama: Joshimath example of businesses ignoring ecology, energy sector is huge business opportunity, corporate laws need strengthening, invest through market volatility, and moreRead Now
To read the full story, Subscribe to Moneycontrol PRO
Access the exclusive stories, weekly investment ideas and daily technical calls in an Ad free experience
Already a member? Sign in
Limited Period offer on Moneycontrol PRO. Subscribe to PRO and get up to
Ad free experience
Experience a non-intrusive navigation and faster response in the ad free mode
Sharpest Opinions
Access to 230+ exclusive stories per month from our editorial and Experts
+
Have a Global edge with access to content from world renowned experts and journalist
Actionable Insights
Access to 40+ weekly investment ideas including 4 daily technical calls
Virtual Events
Exclusive access to live webinars from market experts on trading and investment strategies
Newsletters
Daily and weekly insights bundled and sent to your inbox to keep you ahead in the race.
Get upto 50% discount on limited period offers