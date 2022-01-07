MARKET NEWS

Business in the Week Ahead: January 10-14, 2022

The December quarter earnings season will gather pace with information technology (IT) services majors Infosys, TCS and Wipro scheduled to release their results

Moneycontrol News
January 07, 2022 / 05:42 PM IST
Business in the Week Ahead: January 10-14, 2022

All eyes are firmly on corporate earnings for the December quarter. Technology companies will set the ball rolling with Tata Consultancy Services, Infosys, HCL Technologies and Wipro taking the lead. Analysts expect revenue growth to be healthy despite the seasonality factor, driven by a robust demand outlook amid digitisation. On the vaccine front, it has been a cautious start for teenage vaccination even as India tiptoes towards the booster dose, also called the precautionary dose, for healthcare providers and frontline workers as well...

