Business in the Week Ahead: (February 28 - March 4, 2022)

Russia’s invasion of Ukraine jolted investors triggering a sell-off in equity markets. Energy prices surged and companies fear supply disruptions and business losses. The fallout of the conflict is still being gauged by the investors. The initial set of sanctions failed to tame Russia’s aggression. In this backdrop, upcoming events and meetings gain new significance. OPEC will conduct its 26th ministerial meeting. A decision on crude production will be tracked amid the surge in crude oil prices. US President Joe Biden will deliver his first State of the Union address to the Congress. Two central banks will...