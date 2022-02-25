English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    UPCOMING EVENT:Attend Traders Carnival Live, 6 days 15 sessions. Early bird offer ending soon. Rs.999/- exclusive for Moneycontrol Pro subscribers. Register now!
    Assembly Elections
    Assembly Elections
    you are here: HomeNewsBusinessEarnings

    Business in the Week Ahead: (February 28 - March 4, 2022)

    OPEC will conduct its 26th ministerial meeting. Q3 FY22 GDP, exports-imports, PMI, automobile sales are the key data points to track. UPL will consider buyback of shares

    Moneycontrol News
    February 25, 2022 / 05:19 PM IST
    Business in the Week Ahead: (February 28 - March 4, 2022)

    Representative image

    Russia’s invasion of Ukraine jolted investors triggering a sell-off in equity markets. Energy prices surged and companies fear supply disruptions and business losses. The fallout of the conflict is still being gauged by the investors. The initial set of sanctions failed to tame Russia’s aggression. In this backdrop, upcoming events and meetings gain new significance. OPEC will conduct its 26th ministerial meeting. A decision on crude production will be tracked amid the surge in crude oil prices. US President Joe Biden will deliver his first State of the Union address to the Congress. Two central banks will...

    • PRO Panorama

      Moneycontrol Pro Panorama | Ukraine on the boil, how should investors play?

      Feb 25, 2022 / 04:34 PM IST

      In today’s edition of Moneycontrol Pro Panorama: Cues for market bottom, Weekly Tactical, winds of change for HUL, Personal Finance and more

      Read Now

    To read the full story, Subscribe to Moneycontrol PRO

    Access the exclusive stories, weekly investment ideas and daily technical calls in an Ad free experience

    View Plans

    Already a member? Sign in

    Limited Period offer on Moneycontrol PRO. Subscribe to PRO and get up to

    50% OFF

    What Do You Get

    • Ad free experience

      Experience a non-intrusive navigation and faster response in the ad free mode

    • Sharpest Opinions

      Access to 230+ exclusive stories per month from our editorial and Experts

    • +

      Have a Global edge with access to content from world renowned experts and journalist

    • Actionable Insights

      Access to 40+ weekly investment ideas including 4 daily technical calls

    • Virtual Events

      Exclusive access to live webinars from market experts on trading and investment strategies

    • Newsletters

      Daily and weekly insights bundled and sent to your inbox to keep you ahead in the race.

    View Offers

    Get upto 50% discount on limited period offers