Business in the Week Ahead (December 5-9, 2022)

The Reserve Bank of India’s (RBI) interest rate setting committee will meet next week. Amid easing food prices many expect the central bank to slow the pace of rate hikes. Economists at HSBC project the central bank to hike the repo rate by 35 basis points on December 7. In September, the RBI raised the repo rate by 50 basis points to 5.9 percent. On the macro front the September quarter gross domestic product (GDP) exceeded pre-pandemic levels by a decent margin. Latest data...