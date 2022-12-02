English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    Upcoming Event : LeapToUnicorn - mentoring, networking and fundraising for startups. Register now
    you are here: HomeNewsBusinessEarnings

    Business in the Week Ahead (December 5-9, 2022)

    Central banks of India, Australia, Canada will decide on interest rates. Dharmaj Crop Guard will list on the stock exchanges

    Moneycontrol News
    December 02, 2022 / 05:12 PM IST
    Business in the Week Ahead (December 5-9, 2022)

    Representative image

    The Reserve Bank of India’s (RBI) interest rate setting committee will meet next week. Amid easing food prices many expect the central bank to slow the pace of rate hikes. Economists at HSBC project the central bank to hike the repo rate by 35 basis points on December 7. In September, the RBI raised the repo rate by 50 basis points to 5.9 percent. On the macro front the September quarter gross domestic product (GDP) exceeded pre-pandemic levels by a decent margin. Latest data...

    • PRO Panorama

      Moneycontrol Pro Panorama | Is a geopolitical thaw in the making? Markets are not holding their breath

      Dec 2, 2022 / 03:24 PM IST

      In today’s edition of Moneycontrol Pro Panorama: China unrest is bad news for Xi Jinping, Jet Airways' future looks cloudy, fuel prices and politics do not mix, all that glitters is gold, and more

      Read Now

    To read the full story, Subscribe to Moneycontrol PRO

    Access the exclusive stories, weekly investment ideas and daily technical calls in an Ad free experience

    View Plans

    Already a member? Sign in

    Limited Period offer on Moneycontrol PRO. Subscribe to PRO and get up to

    50% OFF

    What Do You Get

    • Ad free experience

      Experience a non-intrusive navigation and faster response in the ad free mode

    • Sharpest Opinions

      Access to 230+ exclusive stories per month from our editorial and Experts

    • +

      Have a Global edge with access to content from world renowned experts and journalist

    • Actionable Insights

      Access to 40+ weekly investment ideas including 4 daily technical calls

    • Virtual Events

      Exclusive access to live webinars from market experts on trading and investment strategies

    • Newsletters

      Daily and weekly insights bundled and sent to your inbox to keep you ahead in the race.

    View Offers

    Get upto 50% discount on limited period offers