Business in the Week Ahead (August 2-6, 2021)

It is going to be an action-packed week. At least three central banks, including the Reserve Bank of India (RBI), will meet separately to decide on interest rates. Four initial public offerings (IPO) are set to hit the market while one company may list on the stock exchanges. Earnings season will gather pace with companies from different industries set to release their earnings for the June quarter. Notable among them are SBI, Bharti Airtel, HDFC, Mahindra & Mahindra, Hindalco...