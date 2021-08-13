Business in the Week Ahead (August 16-20, 2021)

(Representative image: Unsplash)

The June quarter results season is drawing to a close. By and large, the earnings season has been decent, given the backdrop of a severe second COVID-19 wave during the period. Metal companies' earnings shone, but pharmaceutical majors faced unexpected headwinds in the US, a large market. Benchmark stock market indices are at record highs and the primary market is busy with activity. Industrial production is recovering. The management commentaries during the June quarter results indicate an incremental improvement in business activity. “The recovery...